PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,197,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,187 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $304,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,100,000 after buying an additional 3,025,396 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,401,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,380.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,111,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,337,000 after buying an additional 544,060 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.00. 526,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,501. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.66.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

