PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,687,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,409 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 2.10% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $565,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 101,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. True Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,322,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $527,000.

Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.45. The company had a trading volume of 292,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,849. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $238.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

