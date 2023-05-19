PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 10,358 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,386,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,358 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Automatic Data Processing worth $331,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.89. 886,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.47. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

