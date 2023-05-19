Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $383.20.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Trading Up 2.9 %

POOL opened at $353.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $340.46 and a 200-day moving average of $340.03. Pool has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 11.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,618,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $554,395,000 after acquiring an additional 162,319 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Pool by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pool by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.