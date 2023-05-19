Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

Posted by on May 19th, 2023

HSBC downgraded shares of Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Poste Italiane Price Performance

Shares of Poste Italiane stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21. Poste Italiane has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

About Poste Italiane

(Get Rating)

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments and Mobile; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail and parcel services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Poste Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poste Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.