Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Poste Italiane Price Performance
Shares of Poste Italiane stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21. Poste Italiane has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $10.56.
About Poste Italiane
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Poste Italiane (PITAF)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Poste Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poste Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.