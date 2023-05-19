Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Poste Italiane Price Performance

Shares of Poste Italiane stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21. Poste Italiane has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

About Poste Italiane

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments and Mobile; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail and parcel services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

