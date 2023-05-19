PotCoin (POT) Price Up 18.6% This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $526,804.11 and $387.51 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.00341018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013391 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019841 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000859 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000687 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003727 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,315,445 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.