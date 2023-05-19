PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PCH traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $46.64. 141,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,506. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $56.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.72.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Insider Transactions at PotlatchDeltic

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,239,189.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,202.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 29,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

