Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDS. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $115.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.00.
Precision Drilling Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE:PDS traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.51. The company had a trading volume of 31,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,286. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average of $65.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $638.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.39. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $44.60 and a 1 year high of $87.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.