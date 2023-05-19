Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDS. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $115.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.00.

NYSE:PDS traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.51. The company had a trading volume of 31,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,286. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average of $65.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $638.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.39. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $44.60 and a 1 year high of $87.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 310,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 108.5% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 0.3% during the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 603,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,559,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 151,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

