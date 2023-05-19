Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

PFBC has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ PFBC traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $46.56. 19,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,424. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $65.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $77.75. The stock has a market cap of $671.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preferred Bank

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,805,000 after buying an additional 46,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 921,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,877,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 531,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,540,000 after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Featured Stories

