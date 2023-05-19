Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.25.

Shares of PBH stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.93. The stock had a trading volume of 188,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,090. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 74.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

