Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) & Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Rating) and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Prime Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prime Meridian and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Meridian 28.00% 14.82% 1.20% Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 21.43% 9.71% 0.99%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Prime Meridian has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Prime Meridian and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.8% of Prime Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of Prime Meridian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prime Meridian and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Meridian $32.67 million 2.05 $9.68 million N/A N/A Richmond Mutual Bancorporation $56.72 million 2.04 $12.97 million $1.18 8.41

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Meridian.

Summary

Prime Meridian beats Richmond Mutual Bancorporation on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate, residential real estate and home equity, small business administration, construction, equipment, and commercial loans; and consumer and other loans comprising financing of automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles, as well as issues standby letters and business lines of credit. The company also offers debit and credit cards; mobile banking, remote and mobile deposit, Apple Pay, bank-to-bank transfer, and online banking services; and safe deposit, wire transfer, foreign exchange, direct deposits, notary, night depository, official checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers, merchant card, and banking by mail services, as well as invests in securities. It operates through four banking offices in Tallahassee, Crawfordville, and Lakeland, Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the holding company of First Bank Richmond. It aims to own all of the outstanding shares of capital stock of First Bank Richmond The bank company was founded in 1887 and the bank holding was formed in February 2019 and is headquartered in Richmond, IN.

