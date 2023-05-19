Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . 445,310 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 277,703 shares.The stock last traded at $16.53 and had previously closed at $16.58.
Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71.
About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF
The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
