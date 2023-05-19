Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

IPDN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.40. 84,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,540. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of Professional Diversity Network at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. It operates through four segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), RemoteMore, and Corporate Overhead.

