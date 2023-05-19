PROG (NYSE:PRG) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.22

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.22 and last traded at $32.22, with a volume of 98576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

Separately, Loop Capital boosted their target price on PROG from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. PROG had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $655.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 66.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 550,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 219,796 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 23.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,247,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after purchasing an additional 239,477 shares during the period. Finally, Solel Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 18.2% in the third quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,182,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after purchasing an additional 182,385 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

