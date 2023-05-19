PROG (NYSE:PRG) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.22

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.22 and last traded at $32.22, with a volume of 98576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Loop Capital boosted their target price on PROG from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.
PROG Stock Up 2.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 66.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 550,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 219,796 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 23.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,247,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after purchasing an additional 239,477 shares during the period. Finally, Solel Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 18.2% in the third quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,182,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after purchasing an additional 182,385 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
