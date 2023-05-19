Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.20.

Progress Software Price Performance

PRGS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.63. 61,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.94. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.27.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 31.39%.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $210,796.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $210,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,037 shares of company stock worth $3,914,127 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

