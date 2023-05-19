Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.17. Prologis has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Further Reading

