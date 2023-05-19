ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Stake Boosted by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period.

Shares of TQQQ stock remained flat at $31.96 during midday trading on Friday. 40,924,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,096,984. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $39.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

