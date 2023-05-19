ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Down 3.9%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.02. 16,423,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 27,683,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,824,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 19,735.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 52,891 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 28,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

