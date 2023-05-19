PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Barclays

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. SVB Securities started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.07.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PTCT stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.90. 156,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,659. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $63,020.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $63,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 61,923 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $3,184,080.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,936.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,595 shares of company stock worth $7,968,916 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics



PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.



