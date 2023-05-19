PVH (NYSE:PVH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.11.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $86.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.10. PVH has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $94.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PVH by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

