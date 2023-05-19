Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Increased by Zacks Research

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for ONE Gas in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.64. The consensus estimate for ONE Gas’ current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OGS. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.2 %

OGS opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.50. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $68.86 and a fifty-two week high of $89.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.68 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.90%. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3,937.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Articles

