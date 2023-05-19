Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Issued By Northland Capmk

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Duos Technologies Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Duos Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Duos Technologies Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.
Duos Technologies Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DUOT opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. Duos Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.70.
About Duos Technologies Group
Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.
