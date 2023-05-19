Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.83 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.98 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.70.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.8 %

BMO opened at $88.28 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $110.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.38.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 34.50%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.