Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Boosted by Analyst

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Extra Space Storage in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $149.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.84. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $139.97 and a 52 week high of $216.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.79% and a return on equity of 21.62%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,397,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,197,000 after purchasing an additional 533,145 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,160,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,779,000 after buying an additional 474,396 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,648,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,149,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,605,000 after buying an additional 47,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,823,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

