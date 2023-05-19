Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Raised by Analyst

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.96. The consensus estimate for Laboratory Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $16.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $216.08 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $263.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.03.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,960,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,743,888,000 after acquiring an additional 485,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,701,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $619,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,878,000 after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

