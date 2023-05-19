Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for LXP Industrial Trust Cut by Analyst (NYSE:LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LXP Industrial Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, May 14th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for LXP Industrial Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LXP. JMP Securities started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance
LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.58%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,957,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,091,000 after purchasing an additional 393,922 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 150,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $690,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
About LXP Industrial Trust
LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
