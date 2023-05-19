Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for LXP Industrial Trust Cut by Analyst (NYSE:LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LXP Industrial Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, May 14th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for LXP Industrial Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LXP. JMP Securities started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,957,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,091,000 after purchasing an additional 393,922 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 150,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $690,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Rating)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.