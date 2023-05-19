Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Creative Realities, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CREX)

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Creative Realities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Creative Realities’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Creative Realities’ FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Creative Realities Stock Performance

Shares of Creative Realities stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. Creative Realities has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Realities

About Creative Realities

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CREX. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Creative Realities by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Creative Realities in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Creative Realities by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 38,862 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 59,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Creative Realities by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems, omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

See Also

