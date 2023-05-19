Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Creative Realities, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CREX)

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Creative Realities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Creative Realities’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Creative Realities’ FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
Creative Realities Stock Performance
Shares of Creative Realities stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. Creative Realities has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Realities
About Creative Realities
Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems, omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Creative Realities (CREX)
- Will Papa John’s Turnaround Serve Up More Revenue Growth?
- Hunting For A Deal? Ross Stores May Just Be It
- Alibaba: Could This Be The Year Of The Dragon
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
- Tyson Insiders Buy Shares At Multi-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.