Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Microbix Biosystems Inc. Reduced by Bloom Burton (TSE:MBX)

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Bloom Burton dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microbix Biosystems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 18th. Bloom Burton analyst A. Borovina now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Microbix Biosystems’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get Microbix Biosystems alerts:

Microbix Biosystems Stock Performance

Shares of MBX opened at C$0.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.14. Microbix Biosystems has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$0.57.

About Microbix Biosystems

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably test ingredients for immunoassays and quality assessment and proficiency testing controls (QAPs) that support sample collection devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.