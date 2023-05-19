Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Microbix Biosystems Inc. Reduced by Bloom Burton (TSE:MBX)

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Bloom Burton dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microbix Biosystems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 18th. Bloom Burton analyst A. Borovina now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Microbix Biosystems’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.
Microbix Biosystems Stock Performance
Shares of MBX opened at C$0.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.14. Microbix Biosystems has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$0.57.
About Microbix Biosystems
Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably test ingredients for immunoassays and quality assessment and proficiency testing controls (QAPs) that support sample collection devices.
