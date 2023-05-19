Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Increased by Analyst

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GBNXF. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GBNXF stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 42.20%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.