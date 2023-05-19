Qifu Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 8,368 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 530% compared to the average volume of 1,329 call options.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ QFIN traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 709,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,480. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. Qifu Technology has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $25.49.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $566.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.77 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 24.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qifu Technology Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 63,254 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Qifu Technology by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology. Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company’s proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

See Also

