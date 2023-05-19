QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 434.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $203,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,636 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $103,307,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $106.96 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

