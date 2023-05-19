QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.96.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.43. 634,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,518,843. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,794 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 50,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

