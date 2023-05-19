Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,531,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,620,000 after acquiring an additional 65,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,421,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $691,070,000 after buying an additional 45,137 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,185,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,921,000 after buying an additional 19,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $8,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,660.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,646 shares of company stock valued at $46,856,598. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,389. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.14 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. Argus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.91.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

