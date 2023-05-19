Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Argus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.91.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.22. 275,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $111.14 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at $125,216,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares in the company, valued at $8,086,999.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,646 shares of company stock worth $46,856,598. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

