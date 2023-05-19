QUASA Hits 24 Hour Volume of $352.24 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. QUASA has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $352.24 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00026009 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018138 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001109 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,893.57 or 0.99997783 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00158612 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $352.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

