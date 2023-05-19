QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
NASDAQ QUIK traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,087. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $9.21.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 26.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. Analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.
