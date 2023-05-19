QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Price Performance

NASDAQ QUIK traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,087. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $9.21.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 26.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. Analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of QuickLogic

QuickLogic Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 84.6% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 332,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 152,279 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 16.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 697,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 100,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Featured Articles

