QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Bought by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 772,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,872 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.17% of QuidelOrtho worth $66,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 455.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 137.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at $2,752,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.04. 171,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.00. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.36. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QDEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

