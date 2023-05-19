QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 1.0 %

QuidelOrtho stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. QuidelOrtho has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.36. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,410,000 after purchasing an additional 160,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,684,000 after acquiring an additional 259,059 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 12.1% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,282,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,434,000 after acquiring an additional 353,562 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,798,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,717,000 after purchasing an additional 290,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,156,000 after acquiring an additional 32,134 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

