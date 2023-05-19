Quipt Home Medical Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Monday, February 13th.

NASDAQ QIPT opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.71 million, a PE ratio of 144.04 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.27 million. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 1.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 2,223.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

