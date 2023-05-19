Qurate Retail, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (NASDAQ:QRTEP)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QRTEP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.40. 67,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,063. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $70.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $82,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $108,100.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

