R. H. Seale Sells 22,300 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $564,636.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 515,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Q2 Trading Up 2.4 %

Q2 stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Q2

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Q2 from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 135.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Featured Stories

