R. H. Seale Sells 22,300 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $564,636.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 515,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Q2 Trading Up 2.4 %
Q2 stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 135.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.
