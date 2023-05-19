Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Radware from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
Radware Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.01. 36,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,035. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61. Radware has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $833.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.31 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radware
Radware Company Profile
Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Radware (RDWR)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.