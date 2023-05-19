Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Radware from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Radware Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.01. 36,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,035. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61. Radware has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $833.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radware

Radware Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Radware by 53.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Radware by 73.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Radware by 63.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Radware during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the first quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

