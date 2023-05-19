Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RMBS. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Rambus Stock Performance

RMBS traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $58.75. 785,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,471. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.82 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average is $42.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $513,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,653 shares in the company, valued at $14,562,052.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,056 shares of company stock worth $5,500,146. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rambus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Rambus by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Articles

