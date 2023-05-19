Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives $32.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Range Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Range Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $675,848.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $675,848.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,854.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 313,094 shares of company stock worth $8,575,645. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Range Resources Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

