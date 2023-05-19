Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.52.

Range Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RRC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.75. 4,383,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736,153. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $4,190,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,487.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $997,516.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,843.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $4,190,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,487.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,575,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $766,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $634,920,000 after acquiring an additional 111,026 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in Range Resources by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,963,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $184,315,000 after acquiring an additional 616,000 shares during the period. KGH Ltd increased its position in Range Resources by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,564,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,198,000 after acquiring an additional 306,036 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,500 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Stories

