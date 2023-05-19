Raymond James Trims Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF) Target Price to C$0.65

Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James to C$0.65 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Loop Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Loop Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTC LPENF opened at $0.51 on Monday. Loop Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.66.

Loop Energy Company Profile

Loop Energy Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies hydrogen fuel cells to vehicle and power generation system manufacturers worldwide. The company offers its fuel cell systems for the electrification of light commercial vehicles, transit buses, and medium and heavy-duty trucks. Loop Energy Inc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

