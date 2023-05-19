Raymond James Upgrades Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) to Strong-Buy

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of EPRXF opened at C$5.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.18. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.00.

Get Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

See Also

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis, as well as under development for treating canine and equine osteoarthritis.

Receive News & Ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.