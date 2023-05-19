Raymond James Upgrades Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) to Strong-Buy

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of EPRXF opened at C$5.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.18. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.00.
About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (EPRXF)
- Will Papa John’s Turnaround Serve Up More Revenue Growth?
- Hunting For A Deal? Ross Stores May Just Be It
- Alibaba: Could This Be The Year Of The Dragon
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
- Tyson Insiders Buy Shares At Multi-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.