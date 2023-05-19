Raymond James Weighs in on Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$55.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.85 million.

