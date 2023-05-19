Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Director Buys $23,050.00 in Stock

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) Director Julie Dill purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $23,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 98,261 shares in the company, valued at $452,983.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

NYSE RYAM opened at $4.21 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $274.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 3.12.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of high purity cellulose, paperboard, and high-yield pulp products. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp. The High Purity Cellulose segment manufactures and markets high purity cellulose, which is sold as either cellulose specialties or commodity products in the U.S., Canada, and France.

