Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
RDI stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Reading International has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $65.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.58.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 15.31%.
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
