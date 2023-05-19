Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Down 1.3 %

RDI stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Reading International has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $65.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 15.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Reading International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 236.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 25.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.